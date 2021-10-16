Explore Gucci's music-inspired collection at this ION Orchard pop-up
Heads up, Gucci Gang: The fashion house is celebrating its 100th anniversary with an interactive pop-up at ION Orchard from Oct 16. Also, did you know it's been namedropped in 22,705 songs?
Gucci is marking its centennial anniversary this year, and to celebrate this major milestone, the Italian fashion house is holding a series of pop-ups around the world.
Here in Singapore, the pop-up will take place at ION Orchard from Oct 16 to 26. It will celebrate Gucci’s century-long heritage, showcasing the special edition Gucci 100 collection.
Since the brand’s inception, Gucci has influenced both fashion and pop culture. In fact, in the music world, Gucci has been namedropped in a total of 22,705 songs (yes, you read that right).
The Gucci 100 collection, designed by Alessandro Michele, features a specially curated series of lyrics, emblazoned on a selection of ready-to-wear and accessories. Some items in the collection also feature the Gucci 100 logo.
The pop-up at ION Orchard showcases these products in an immersive, multi-dimensional environment. The interactive display includes a spinning wheel that allows visitors to discover a playlist of songs over the decades that namedropped Gucci.
The pop-up also features a blend of classic architecture and visionary features such as perimetral arches, LED, and white reflective floors.
For those who can't visit in person, fret not – there is also a digital, 3D version of the pop-up available on Gucci’s website and the Gucci app.
The Gucci 100 pop-up will be at ION Orchard from Oct 16 to 26.