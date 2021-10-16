Explore Gucci's music-inspired collection at this ION Orchard pop-up

Gucci is marking its centennial anniversary this year, and to celebrate this major milestone, the Italian fashion house is holding a series of pop-ups around the world.

Here in Singapore, the pop-up will take place at ION Orchard from Oct 16 to 26. It will celebrate Gucci’s century-long heritage, showcasing the special edition Gucci 100 collection.

Since the brand’s inception, Gucci has influenced both fashion and pop culture. In fact, in the music world, Gucci has been namedropped in a total of 22,705 songs (yes, you read that right).

The Gucci 100 collection, designed by Alessandro Michele, features a specially curated series of lyrics, emblazoned on a selection of ready-to-wear and accessories. Some items in the collection also feature the Gucci 100 logo.