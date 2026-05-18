Gucci takes over Times Square for Cruise show as Kering eyes revival

Gucci's creative director Demna presented his first Cruise collection for the Italian luxury brand on Saturday (May 16) night in New York, transforming Times Square into a runway as owner Kering seeks to revive its struggling flagship label.

The splashy show, livestreamed on billboards in one of the most visited places on the planet, was a nod to Gucci's ties to Manhattan – the birthplace of its international expansion and where the Italian house opened its first store outside Italy in 1953.

The "GucciCore" collection unveiled on Saturday "feels like a homecoming for the brand," Demna said in a statement.

"I wanted to do the impossible and place Gucci at the centre of this metropolis," he added.