Hari Raya 2026: 10 Singapore and Malaysia labels to shop for your festive outfits
Planning your Raya 2026 looks? These labels offer everything from baju kurungs, kebayas, kaftans and versatile separates that balance modesty, comfort and style for the festivities.
Hari Raya Aidilfitri is right around the corner – a time for reflection, gratitude, and celebration. And for many, it’s also the perfect occasion to dress up and look your best as you reunite with family, friends, and loved ones for joyful gatherings and festive open houses.
With so many collections launching just in time for the festivities, you may be feeling spoilt for choice when it comes to Raya outfits. From timeless baju kurungs and elegant kebayas to modern silhouettes with contemporary cuts, there’s something to suit every style and personality.
Here are 10 labels to shop.
ALIA B
For Raya 2026, Malaysian label Alia B presents Mirage, a collection that reinterprets tradition through a contemporary, cross-cultural lens. Classic silhouettes such as the kebaya, baju kurung and sarong are refreshed with kimono sleeves, obi-style belts and sculpted corsetry. Super-cinched waists contrast with soft, voluminous forms, while metallic threads, delicate lace and painterly abstract prints add texture and depth. The palette moves beyond seasonal tones, layering muted pastels with earthy naturals and rich dark hues. Thoughtful finishing touches – from brooches and beaded trims to handcrafted embellishments – complete each look, resulting in refined pieces designed to be reworn beyond Raya.
ADRIANNA YARIQA
This Singaporean modest fashion brand’s collection features festive fits for the whole family. Celebrating timeless Malay silhouettes, options range from embroidered and beaded kurung sets or luxe kaftans for women, to sharply tailored Baju Melayu for men. The charming kids’ line mirrors the very same designs and detailing found in the adult pieces, allowing the little ones to match seamlessly with mum and dad – perfect for coordinated family portraits and joyous open-house visits.
ANAABU
Anaabu’s Isi-Isi collection for Eid aims to answer the question:“Apa yang menjadikan kita, kita?” (“What makes us, us?”). The collection expands on inspirations drawn from Malaysian delicacies such as the ketupat palas, lemang, kuih koci, kek lapis and roti canai. The forms and textures of these foods are translated into the choice of fabric and design details of the pieces. Standout pieces for women include the Kek Lapis Kurung Kedah, a modern kurung design with floral fabric that resembles the harmonious layering of kek lapis. For men, the Roti Canai Keyhole Top reimagines the kurta using striped fabrics that mimic the hand-stretched layers of the beloved local dish.
KATT & CO
Comfort takes centre stage in this Singaporean label’s At Ease collection, where relaxed silhouettes meet thoughtful detailing. Rendered in bold floral prints, the Serene Kurung Pahang is crafted from airy Tencel organza and features ¾ sleeves with subtle pleating, a flowing back pleat and dual side pockets for added ease. The Lisa Kurung stands out with its delicate beadwork and scalloped hems. Meanwhile, the Elara Kurung is defined by pleated full sleeves and discreet pockets at the bodice. Each design is thoughtfully paired with a matching selendang (scarf), completing the ensemble with graceful polish.
INNAI & CO
This Malaysian label’s ready-to-wear line for Raya is titled Everglow, drawing inspiration from the warmth of Eid and the glow of togetherness, gratitude and celebration. The collection captures the evolution of traditional wear through polished yet versatile silhouettes, ranging from the kebaya kutu baru, kebaya panjang, kurung kedah, modern kurung and more. Textured jacquard fabrics and lace form the foundation of the collection, with several pieces featuring delicate embroidery, cluster beadwork and floret details that draw inspiration from ornamental motifs. Each design offers a sense of occasion without excess, balancing craftsmanship with wearability.
HANYA
Alma is the name of Hanya’s 2026 Eid collection, inspired by “renewal, memory, and beauty found in what gently fades”. The collection includes a range of curated pieces suitable for the festivities, such as the Rita Kebaya in a classic kebaya silhouette, the Lila Kaftan Dress as a flowing dress option and the Isla Kurung that drapes softly on the body. The Esti Top is a versatile separate that can be paired with the matching Esti Skirt for a Raya outfit, yet is as equally chic worn on its own long after the celebrations have passed.
SAIO
Elegance meets celebration in Saoi’s A Soiree Affair collection, a thoughtfully curated edit designed for the modern Raya wardrobe. The collection brings together a harmonious mix of traditional silhouettes and contemporary touches, from flowing baju kurungs and intricate kebayas to versatile separates that transition effortlessly from festive gatherings to everyday style. Standout pieces like the Naya Kebaya in Golden Date, Suzy in Fern and the Luna and Zahra sets offer a palette of rich hues. The collection also includes accessories such as selendangs (scarves), clutches and flats so you can pull together a full Eid look.
WHIMSIGIRL
Popular KL-based label Whimsigirl is known for creating comfortable, timeless and versatile clothing for the modern woman, and its Raya collection is no different. Linen in particular plays a key role, with pieces such as the Khalisa Linen Kedah Set and Traditionalist Linen Kedah Set bringing structured silhouettes and enduring appeal to the collection. Many pieces are available as separates, allowing the tops and skirts to be styled individually, while select looks include coordinating trousers for a modern, mix‑and‑match approach to festive dressing.
OUR SECOND NATURE
Singaporean brand Our Second Nature is getting in on the Eid festivities with a curated Raya edit. Drawing on the brand’s signature relaxed aesthetic, the collection includes floral-printed tops and beaded open kebaya cardigans that offer a fresh take on contemporary motifs. Complementing the women’s selection are thoughtful additions such as men’s striped kurtas paired with breezy linen pants. Options for the little ones of the family include ruffled floral tops paired with textured skirts for the girls, and kurta tops for the boys.
MIMPI KITA
Mimpi Kita’s festive wear celebrates heritage with a contemporary edge through expressive prints and abstract florals. Highlights include the feminine Julia Floral Lace Kebaya Sets in verdant greens and sunny yellows, the airy Kuntum Modern Kurung Sets in soft blue and crisp white, and the Ruby Kedah Modern Kurungs in vibrant jewel tones. Elegant asymmetric silhouettes like the Laili Kurung and delicately embroidered Sekarwati Kebaya Sets further enrich the collection, while printed boxy tops offer versatile layering options.