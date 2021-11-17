Harvey Norman boss on what Singaporeans have been stocking up on

With the scarcity of land and sky-high property prices, it’s no wonder that Singaporeans are obsessed with their homes.

And chances are, we’ve probably bought something for it, from Australian-headquartered electrical, IT, furniture and bedding retail giant Harvey Norman.

Founded in 1961 in a Sydney suburb as a single electrical goods store, it has grown into an omni-channel business with brick-and-mortar stores in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Slovenia, Croatia, Malaysia and Singapore, and online stores.

Harvey Norman’s 2001 entry into Singapore was marked by the opening of its flagship superstore at Millenia Walk. The massive 100,000 sq ft space, sprawled over three floors, set a new milestone in redefining the retail experience, drawing throngs of shoppers weekend after weekend.