5 haunted homes that have gone on sale, ghosts included

You know how it goes in movies. An innocent, unsuspecting family purchases a lavish mansion, but unbeknown to them, they’re not the only ones living in it.

There are ghosts lurking inside and nighttime brings about all sorts of paranormal activity. The family leaves and the home is left abandoned. Or not.

Apparently, haunted homes can still list for millions when they’re put on the market, and some have even sold, despite the spooky rumours.

For your Halloween reading pleasure, we take a look at five real-life haunted homes and how much they cost.