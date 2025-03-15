Dutch haute couture designer Iris van Herpen says how you see the world defines how you can shape a new future

How you see the world determines the outcome. And because imagination is expansive, the possibilities are limitless. It’s what Dutch haute couturier, Iris van Herpen believes, and she has an illustrious portfolio that speaks for it. She said: “Fashion doesn’t stand alone.” It’s connected to the things around us, whether it is the arts, nature, science or architecture. When you have dialogue and collaboration between multi-disciplines, there is dynamic growth. She continued: “There is much more room for synergy between disciplines; when we have better synergy, we have more influences in shaping a new future.”

Van Herpen is in Singapore to launch her first solo Asian exhibition, Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses, which opens at the ArtScience Museum (ASM) at Marina Bay Sands on Mar 15 and runs till Aug 10. A retrospective of her works over the last 18-years, it features over 140 pieces of her most iconic outfits and accessories and cross disciplinary collaborations with architects, scientists and artists.

The exhibition is a collaboration between Singapore’s ArtScience Museum and the Musee des Arts Decoratifs, Paris, France (where the original Sculpting the Senses exhibition was staged from 2023 to 2024). While this Asian showcase may be more streamlined, it’s still a comprehensive and immersive capsule that unfolds across 11 zones and explores nine themes focusing on the connections between nature, fashion and the human form.

What’s unique about this Asian showcase is that it juxtaposes her clothes and accessories with curated artefacts on loan from Singapore’s Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, as well as contemporary works by local and regional artists to give it a Southeast Asian slant. One example is the 270-million-year-old fossil of a Dimetrodon (on loan from the Singapore Fossil Collectors), a prehistoric reptilian-like mammal that predates dinosaurs by over 40 million years. Featured in the Skeletal Embodiment zone, it complements her creations that explore the skeletal, muscular and connective tissues and systems of the body.