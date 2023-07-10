The fall 2023 haute couture season in review

The fall 2023 couture week will go down in fashion history for happening against the backdrop of Paris burning from violent. Celine had cancelled its menswear show after days of rioting sparked by the shooting of Nahel, a teenager of North African descent by a French policeman in a Paris suburb.

To say that it was an unlikely headspace to watch a fashion show would be an understatement: Teargas bombs were lobbied; vehicles overturned and set on fire; street battles were fought around the city centre; violent dystopian looting.

The very French-ness of haute couture is also being besieged. Of all the titans in today’s high fashion, only Virginie Viard, the creative director of Chanel is French. The new generation of couturiers come from all over the world. (And they say fashion isn’t inclusive?)

Among the newbies, Iris Van Harpen is Dutch, and American designer Thom Browne debuted his first-ever haute couture collection to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his eponymous ready-to-wear brand. Mohammad Ashi is the first Saudi designer to show as part of the official haute couture roster, and Daniel Roseberry from Schiaparelli, the darling of fashion Twitter, is American.