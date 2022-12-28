Here are some fashion moments in 2022 you might have missed

In an industry which thrives on shock value and excess, Alessandro Michele leaving Gucci was news that had tons of both. In one of the more shocking industry announcements of the year, Gucci abruptly announced creative director Michele’s exit in an ambiguous statement, more shocking because he had led the brand to great profitability in the seven years at the label’s helm, delivering revenue that tripled, and with quarterly growth rates approaching 50 per cent at his prime. His departure signals the end of fashion’s loud magpie excess for which he is known. Michele’s eccentric, vintage-heavy and logo-covered style redefined and refreshed the legacy Italian house for Gen Z, for which it became a uniform. Other key exits: Daniel Lee left Bottega Veneta after three successful years, in September Riccardo Tisci exited Burberry after five years, and Raf Simons showed his last collection for his hugely-influential namesake label in October, announcing its closing down on Instagram. There are no lifelong couturiers anymore, just corporate employees in a heartless and volatile industry.