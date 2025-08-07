Hermes Beauty’s creative director on how to wear glossy lipstick and make it work in Singapore’s climate

When Gregoris Pyrpylis joined Hermes Beauty as creative director in 2022, the Greek makeup artist stepped into a house already making waves in cosmetics. Hermes had debuted with Rouge Hermes in 2020 – a statement collection of matte and satin lipsticks that telegraphed the maison's beauty philosophy from the start: Luxurious, intentional, and uncompromisingly crafted.

Three years later, the seasoned beauty professional – formerly global brand ambassador for Bioderma and European ambassador for Shiseido – was ready for his own defining moment. Enter Rouge Brillant Silky, Pyrpylis’ inaugural lipstick collection for the storied house.

“[My first lipstick collection for Hermes] was about taking a more emotional and sentimental approach to the lip,” Pyrpylis told CNA Luxury during his recent visit to Singapore. “It’s more about how you feel – on a specific day, or for a specific occasion. I wanted to create a lipstick that feels like a companion, something you can use every day. Because we’re all busy, this had to be easy, fast, maybe not even need a mirror.”