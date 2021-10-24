Across Asia, why are more men carrying women's handbags?

Tran has an enviable collection of 15 Hermes bags. “Most of them are Birkins in size 40, 35, and 25. I also have one Kelly Touch in size 32, a Mini Lindy and a Constance,” he shared.

The story of how the Birkin bag, arguably the most sought-after luxury bag in the world, came to be is one that’s oft told. In 1981, actress and singer Jane Birkin was boarding a plane when she met Hermes chief Jean-Louis Dumas. While trying to fit all her carry-on items into the overhead compartment, she realised that her handbag could not hold all her belongings. Birkin began to rant to Dumas about how fashionable bags were never big enough to fit all of one’s things.

Inspired, Dumas began dreaming up the perfect bag and the Birkin was born, crafted in supple leather with Hermes’s signature saddle stitching with a buckled flap top and swivel clasp. The original design has endured ever since. “The workmanship behind the Birkin is impeccable and the style is tres chic,” commented Lee. Of course, one cannot simply walk into a Hermes boutique to score a Birkin. “The fact that it is somewhat elusive makes it all the more exclusive too,” Lee added.