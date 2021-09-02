Heading out more often? Time to refresh your vanity counter

Our beauty routines definitely changed during lockdown, but now that life is returning to some kind of normalcy, it’s time to put your best face forward again.

If you’re on the market for new beauty products, here are the latest launches that caught our attention.

CHANEL LES BEIGES WATER-FRESH BLUSH

Chanel’s Les Beiges makeup collection is formulated in a way that is said to enhance women’s natural beauty. For 2021, there's a new addition to the collection – the Les Beiges Water-fresh Blush. A blush with a light gel texture, the product gives you subtly rosy cheeks, great for days when you need just a little bit of colour. It’s also easy to apply – simply pump to dispense a small amount onto the back of your hand, then apply it above the cheekbones, blending it until it melts onto the skin.