Hermes defies luxury gloom with strong sales

French luxury group Hermes has continued to defy the broader global downturn in the sector as it posted a sharp increase in quarterly sales.

The Paris-listed group, known for its silk scarves and Birkin handbags, reported on Thursday that sales rose 11.3 per cent to €3.7 billion (US$4 billion; S$5.28 billion) on a constant currency basis in the three months to September, in line with the €3.69 billion forecast by analysts polled by LSEG.

Shares in Hermes were up 2.33 per cent to €2,109 in morning trading, taking their gain for the year to 11 per cent. Those of rivals LVMH and Gucci owner Kering have fallen 14 and 41 per cent respectively, as the sector has come under pressure because of weakening consumer demand, especially in China.

Hermes has weathered the sector’s slowdown better than rivals because it targets the wealthiest luxury consumers with long waiting lists for its most popular handbags, which can sell for tens of thousands of pounds. However, analysts have noted some of the brand’s products have also been successful among aspirational consumers.

The 20 per cent sales growth across Europe excluding France, which was up 13 per cent, was fuelled by strong textiles, leather goods and perfume sales. Sales in France were affected by disruption from the Olympic Games this summer, which, however, was partly offset by strong sales in coastal towns.

Eric du Halgouet, executive vice-president finance, said on an investor call that the strong European performance was mainly driven by US and Middle Eastern tourists while there was a slight drop in Chinese buyers.

However, jewellery and watches, which together make up roughly 40 per cent of the brand’s revenue, missed expectations.

Watch sales, particularly, declined 18 per cent, twice as much as the forecast 9 per cent drop. Du Halgouet said this was part of a normalisation path following strong growth over previous years.

Despite the sector’s downturn, analysts expect Hermes and Italy’s Prada Group — which reports earnings next week — to stand out.