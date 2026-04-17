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Hermes bares it all at Watches and Wonders 2026 with its first skeleton H08 watch
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Obsessions

Hermes bares it all at Watches and Wonders 2026 with its first skeleton H08 watch

At Watches and Wonders 2026, Hermes opens up its dials to reveal the artistry within, led by the debut of the skeletonised H08 Squelette.

Hermes bares it all at Watches and Wonders 2026 with its first skeleton H08 watch

H08 Squelette. (Photo: Hermes)

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Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
17 Apr 2026 12:26PM
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At Watches and Wonders 2026, Hermes opens a window into time, placing the spotlight on the art of skeletonised watchmaking – where the dial is opened up to reveal the movement beneath, transforming the mechanism into the watch’s visual centrepiece.

The cult-favourite H08 anchors this focus with a new addition: the Hermes H08 Squelette. The first skeletonised model in the collection, it is housed in a 39mm satin-brushed titanium case and powered by the new Hermes H1978S calibre. Its openworked architecture exposes the movement’s key components, which interlock and overlap, inviting the wearer’s gaze to travel through the structures of time.

H08 Squelette with blue hour markers. (Photo: Hermes)
H08 Squelette with grey hour markers. (Photo: Hermes)

The H08 Squelette is available in two versions – one accented with blue hour markers, the other in grey – with rubber strap options in blue, black, green, grey, beige and navy.

A skeletonised horse takes centre stage in the Arceau Samarcande, where a cut-out dial reveals the new H1927 self-winding mechanical movement. Housed in a 38mm white or rose gold case, the watch features a chiming minute repeater. 

Arceau Samarcande. (Photo: Hermes)
(Photo: Hermes)

The sapphire crystal caseback offers a view of the movement’s details, including the minute repeater hammers and a micro-rotor finely adorned with the Duc attele motif – a signature Hermes design depicting a horse-drawn carriage as a nod to the maison’s equestrian heritage.

Source: CNA/st

Related Topics

Timepieces & Jewellery Accessories Hermes Watches
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