Hermes bares it all at Watches and Wonders 2026 with its first skeleton H08 watch

At Watches and Wonders 2026, Hermes opens a window into time, placing the spotlight on the art of skeletonised watchmaking – where the dial is opened up to reveal the movement beneath, transforming the mechanism into the watch’s visual centrepiece.

The cult-favourite H08 anchors this focus with a new addition: the Hermes H08 Squelette. The first skeletonised model in the collection, it is housed in a 39mm satin-brushed titanium case and powered by the new Hermes H1978S calibre. Its openworked architecture exposes the movement’s key components, which interlock and overlap, inviting the wearer’s gaze to travel through the structures of time.