How is the Hermes Kelly bag made? Find out at this exhibition in Singapore
Get up close and personal with Hermes’ artisans in Singapore as the maison showcases the techniques and crafting process behind its iconic luxury goods at an interactive exhibition.
What makes Hermes handbags so revered? What goes into the design of an Hermes timepiece?
If you have these questions in mind, you may just get them answered at the upcoming Hermes In The Making exhibition, taking place from Oct 1 to Oct 9 at the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza.
All the items from Hermes are crafted from the finest materials, developing a patina and becoming more and more beautiful over time. They can also be repaired and passed down through generations.
Artisans from the French luxury house will showcase how they bring its most revered luxury goods to life, from the iconic Kelly bag to the new Hermes H08 watch to the exquisite chaine d’ancre bracelet. You’ll also be treated to behind-the-scenes look at how an artisan meticulously paints the Fauves de Nuit design on the rounded edge of a white porcelain plate from the Hermes tableware collection.
The open-plan exhibition space is inspired by a craftsman’s workbench. There are four themes – preservation and transmission of know-how, respect for and quality of materials, commitment to the long-term and regional anchoring.
There will also be a series of interactive games that appeal to all the five senses, including workshops focused on dexterity, musical composition using round knives, and colouring. Films from Hermes’ Footsteps Across The World collection will also be screened.
Two conferences are also scheduled to be held, which will give attendees greater insight into the topics of craftsmanship and the preservation of know-how, as well as innovation and transmission.
Singapore is the first stop in Asia for the travelling exhibition, which will next be held in Kyoto, Japan in November.
Admission is free. To book your tickets, visit here.