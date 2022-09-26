How is the Hermes Kelly bag made? Find out at this exhibition in Singapore

What makes Hermes handbags so revered? What goes into the design of an Hermes timepiece?

If you have these questions in mind, you may just get them answered at the upcoming Hermes In The Making exhibition, taking place from Oct 1 to Oct 9 at the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza.

All the items from Hermes are crafted from the finest materials, developing a patina and becoming more and more beautiful over time. They can also be repaired and passed down through generations.

Artisans from the French luxury house will showcase how they bring its most revered luxury goods to life, from the iconic Kelly bag to the new Hermes H08 watch to the exquisite chaine d’ancre bracelet. You’ll also be treated to behind-the-scenes look at how an artisan meticulously paints the Fauves de Nuit design on the rounded edge of a white porcelain plate from the Hermes tableware collection.