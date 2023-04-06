The sporty chic Hermes H08 watch collection gets new pops of colour
For Watches & Wonders 2023, Hermes revealed new versions of the H08 timepiece in four bright tones – yellow, green, blue and orange. Here are some other highlights.
Hermes has made its mark in the fashion world, but in recent years, the luxury house has also been making waves in the watchmaking realm.
For one, the H08 watch ‒ a sporty chic timepiece well-suited for everyday use ‒ made a triumphant debut two years ago
This year at Watches & Wonders, new versions of the H08 timepiece were released, sporting bright pops of colour in yellow, green, blue and orange. The cushion-shaped case of the new H08 is fashioned from a block of composite, made from a mix of braided and aluminised glass fibre and slate powder. The result is a lightweight case that is both resistant and easy to wear, while the natural pigment gives the watch face a subtle silver reflection.
Touches of yellow, green blue or orange are introduced on the watch-glass seal, the minutes track and the varnished seconds hand. Completing the look is a coloured rubber strap, featuring a woven effect that is a nod to the brand’s weaving motif. The watch is powered by the Hermes H1837 mechanical self-winding movement.
Another watch that made its debut at Watches & Wonders: The new H08 Chronograph. The model sports the same cushion-shaped case, now expanded to 41mm to make room for two sub-registers at 9 o'clock and 3 o'clock. Powering the watch is the Hermes H1837 mechanical self-winding movement coupled with a chronograph module. It’s paired with an orange rubber strap, featuring the same weaving motif.
For women's timepieces, a noteworthy launch was the new Arceau Petite Lune, inspired by the astral world. Featured on the dial are planets set against a starry night sky, sculpted in aventurine, mother-of-pearl, aragonite and opal framed by a halo of diamonds.
The watch is powered by the Hermes H1837 self-winding movement and the Petite Lune module. Adding to the finishing touch is a blue sapphire alligator strap, crafted in the Hermes Horloger workshops.