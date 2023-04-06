The sporty chic Hermes H08 watch collection gets new pops of colour

Hermes has made its mark in the fashion world, but in recent years, the luxury house has also been making waves in the watchmaking realm.

For one, the H08 watch ‒ a sporty chic timepiece well-suited for everyday use ‒ made a triumphant debut two years ago

This year at Watches & Wonders, new versions of the H08 timepiece were released, sporting bright pops of colour in yellow, green, blue and orange. The cushion-shaped case of the new H08 is fashioned from a block of composite, made from a mix of braided and aluminised glass fibre and slate powder. The result is a lightweight case that is both resistant and easy to wear, while the natural pigment gives the watch face a subtle silver reflection.