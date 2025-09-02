Standing apart in Geneva: How Hermes is carving its own path in watchmaking

BALANCING CREATIVITY AND TECHNIQUE

While other Swiss watchmakers may chase thinner cases, higher complications or greater precision, Hermes sets its sights on something more elusive: Emotional resonance. But how does it balance artistic creativity, even humour, with technical watchmaking innovation without coming across as too gimmicky?

“It’s a question of balance,” Delhotal replied. “Instead of adding, we take away the superfluous to keep the essential.” This philosophy of restraint and clarity runs through all Hermes creations. “The object’s simplicity is very important. When you buy an Hermes item, it’s simple yet luxurious. The shapes and forms remain pure,” he stressed.

This simplicity is not minimalism for its own sake, but rather a pursuit of proportion and purpose: Finding the precise point where nothing more should be added or taken away. “A little too much or too little is not good,” Delhotal noted. “The perfect proportion and balance with the right mix of materials and colours... that’s what creates singularity. And I think it’s this very singularity of Hermes that has created another sphere of luxury.”

A DISTINCT MANUFACTURING PHILOSOPHY

Delhotal’s career at prestigious watchmakers, such as Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin and Jaeger-LeCoultre, gives him a unique vantage point on what sets Hermes apart. His grounding in technical and mechanical precision from traditional watchmaking blends naturally with Hermes’ vibrant creativity, artistic expression and emotional storytelling. In Delhotal’s 16-year tenure at Hermes, the synthesis of these two worlds has shaped his own approach to watchmaking, guiding the way he interprets and contributes to the maison’s distinctive ethos.

Unlike brands racing to achieve ever-thinner cases or record-breaking complications, Hermes takes a different path. “We’re not in the race to achieve the finest, thinnest or the most precise watches. That’s not in Hermes’ DNA,” Delhotal explained. “We’re here to surprise, like a painting – to make people smile and evoke an emotion. Our path is entirely different, and we must remain different. That’s what sets us apart and teases people.”