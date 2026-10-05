Hermes shows airy knits and slit skirts in spring/summer 2027 collection

In a bright white show space inside the Garde Republicaine, the sprawling barracks of Paris' mounted gendarmes, guests including actors Sofia Vergara and Emmy Rossum fanned themselves on an unusually warm and sunny October day.

The collection had splashes of colour, too, with a billowing parka in bright orange worn over a knit mini dress, and a zipped skirt in what Vanhee called sunflower yellow, paired with a matching high-collared jacket.

Vanhee has been womenswear creative director since 2014 for Hermes, which caters ​to the ultra-wealthy and tightly controls access ​to its ⁠products, with years-long waiting lists for its most exclusive handbags. She will present the first haute couture collection for the brand in January.