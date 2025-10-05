Hermes unveils sandy-hued spring/summer 2026 collection at Paris Fashion Week

Hermes designer Nadege Vanhee sent out a collection of brassiere tops, quilted silk coats and racer-backed dresses for the French fashion house's spring/summer runway show on Saturday (Oct 4).

Guests walked in from the blustery streets to find a beige set, lined with benches, the floor covered in sand and bits of broken shells.

Models marched around the space in tall riding boots, their silky ponytails swishing. They wore sandy-coloured shirts, skirts and brassiere ensembles, cinched snugly with leather straps and lacework. Racerbacks revealed shoulderblades, while leather bra tops held silk fabric in place, covering the chest.