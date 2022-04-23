How a visual artist created the most mesmeric pavilion for Hermes at Watches and Wonders 2022

This year’s Watches and Wonders, a five-day horological event bringing together the biggest names in watchmaking, lived up to the fair’s name. There were watches and they were full of wonder. But not to be forgotten were the massive booths they were displayed in, as the respective brands sought to create fantastic worlds that expressed their spirit and stories through larger-than-life boutiques.

Van Cleef & Arpels had its glittering garden, Panerai had its underwater world, and Roger Dubuis, dramatic as always, had sound effects that would occasionally tear through the general quiet of the expo. But Hermes had a different idea.

Unlike the elegant, wooden basket-like pavilions it used to erect at Baselworld, the maison decided that its Watches and Wonders debut should be far more whimsical and abstract, just like its star novelty: the Arceau LeTemps Voyageur. With the theme of travel in mind, Hermes enlisted the help of digital artist Sabrina Ratte to create a surreal and immersive world for participants to get lost in.