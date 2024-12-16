All that glitters: Some of the most stunning high jewellery from Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and more

As its name suggests, Chaumet’s high jewellery collection En Scene (French for “On Stage”) is inspired by the artistry and elegance of the performing arts. Presented in three chapters of Music, Dance, and Magic, it comprises 39 astounding creations that showcase the maison’s mastery of craftsmanship and rich heritage of its historic Parisian address at 12 Place Vendome.

Among the standouts is the Harmony necklace from the first act Music that features a jaw-dropping 8.72-carat pear-shaped diamond. Artisans took 1,800 hours to complete the articulated masterpiece, partly because it required them to create 700 bezel settings and 2,800 claw settings to hold each diamond and blue sapphire.