Transformability, heritage and bold colour define 2026 high jewellery

From Place Vendome to Valenza, jewellery houses are unveiling their latest high jewellery collections, and several clear themes emerge. Transformability continues to dominate, with pieces designed to be worn in multiple ways treated less as a technical flourish than as a core design principle. Heritage is equally prominent, with several houses drawing on their archives and founding stories for inspiration – from Boucheron’s biographical portrait of its founder to Pomellato’s decade-by-decade exploration of its design DNA.

Colour, too, is bolder and more adventurous than in recent seasons. Paraiba tourmalines appear across multiple collections, while tanzanite and mandarin garnet also feature prominently. Chaumet, meanwhile, revives grand feu enamel to deliver rich, saturated colour. Elsewhere, Cartier and Graff show that clean lines and exceptional stones can be just as impactful as more intricate designs. Together, these eight maisons offer a vivid snapshot of high jewellery today.