Presenting the latest high jewellery collections from Bvlgari, Cartier, Louis Vuitton and more

The eye has to travel for the heart to sing. Or, at least, that seems to be the overriding message that the latest high jewellery collections from the world’s biggest maisons are putting forth. While some invite you to embark on a whirlwind romance through Europe’s greatest cities, others offer their arm for a languid stroll through gardens in full bloom. For the more adventurous, there are sojourns to the depths of the ocean and even Wells-esque journeys back through time to the birth of the planet itself.

Confident exuberance has replaced the trepidation of the past three years, and the theme of travel (in both the literal and metaphorical sense) has come up tops to inspire wanderlust and wonder. Nothing but the most masterful artistry and exquisite stones have brought these grand ambitions to life. The results are ones that any jewellery lover can rejoice in. These gems were made to awe, captivate and take your breath away.