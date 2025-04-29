In need of a home makeover? Here are 16 home novelties from Milan Design Week 2025

Since 1961, the Salone del Mobile (international furniture fair in Milan) has been the focus of new innovations and trends as the anchor event of Milan Design Week. This year, 302,548 visitors and 2,103 exhibitions from 37 countries created a bustle at the Fiera Milano fairgrounds. The biannual Euroluce added shine to new lighting offerings.

Outside at the Fuorisalone, exhibits at historic palazzos, city showrooms, galleries, and other curious nooks and crannies immersed visitors into Milan’s rich urban culture, both old and new. Fashion brands continue to explore the home and furniture market with immersive showcases and desirable designs. Also, the re-issuing of modernist classics remain popular, attesting to their timelessness.

Here are 16 standout pieces and collections for your next home renovation review.