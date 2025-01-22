Snakes, snacks and scents – here are 15 ideas to elevate your Chinese New Year setting

Chinese New Year is a time of festive feasting, and a chance for hosts to display their creative prowess. It is the Year of the Snake but no need to go all out kitschy crowding your table with snake print paraphernalia; Chinese New Year is also about harvest and growth, springtime and blooms.

Setting a themed table that is elegant, functional and yet memorable is an art; the right tableware and decorative objects can define the mood – and conversation. Have fun with colours, textures and forms as you give justice to the hard work cooking up a storm and baking your Chinese New Year treats.