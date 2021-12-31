In Hong Kong, property prices remain sky-high, despite the challenges

My apartment in Hong Kong’s Mid-Levels district cost HK$50 million (S$8.6 million) but walking from one end to the other takes just 10 steps. It will probably be the most expensive property – and hopefully the smallest – I ever live in.

I know how much my landlords paid for it because, when signing the lease in January, the estate agent asked if I wanted to sneak a look at the ownership deeds. I took a photo of all the zeroes (a satisfying amount in Hong Kong dollars) so that I wouldn’t convince myself that I had misremembered.

The apartment is on the 42nd floor with views of Victoria Harbour and the Hong Kong skyline, but at about 500 sq ft it is barely larger than a hotel suite. I am often reminded by friends that it is considered large in this city.

Hong Kong has for 11 years been ranked the world’s least affordable housing market, according to an annual report by think-tank Demographia. The median price of a home is more than 20 times the annual median household income, four times the ratio at which a place becomes “severely unaffordable”.