A rare, ground floor duplex in Singapore that makes working and entertaining at home a joy

When the homeowners first stepped through the door of the apartment they were eyeing, they immediately knew it was going to be their perfect home.

The duplex in the freehold, 17-unit development along Buckley Road ticked all the right boxes: It was in a central location. It boasted a spacious kitchen and dining area, an interior layout conducive to both working from home and spending family time, and a spare room to boot. The ground-floor unit was also next to the pool.

There were bonuses, too, that weren’t on their personal checklist: The living area’s airy, double-volume space, natural light everywhere, a big patio for barbecue parties. Most delightfully, the 2,200 sq ft unit had the feel of a landed house – without requiring the maintenance of one.