Inside the Singapore home of the designer behind the Ritz and Shangri-La

Sitting at the verandah of her 6,500 sq ft house, Christine Lim started to tell me about her garden. This fruiting season has yielded them bananas and avocados. The bananas are not so good this time, Lim says, but the avocados are tastier than anything you could find in the market.

There is a hummingbird that likes to visit this frangipani tree. It finds simple happiness in the flowers. That palm across the pool has a remarkable history. It had followed the family in a series of moves, from house to house. It is over thirty years old now.

As Lim continues to tell me about the black-leafed cordyline – a gift from thoughtful friends that became the perfect addition to this side of the garden where she keeps her collection of white-flowering trees and shrubs – it becomes clear why this is all quite a paradise.

Nature, privacy, freedom, the company of friends and family. These are the house’s provisions – its true luxuries.