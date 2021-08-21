Homeowners, here’s how to choose the right outdoor furniture

When the sun is shining and you have outdoor space, there are few things better than spending long, lazy days outside, soaking up the heat and dining in the open air.

If you have the right outdoor furniture, that is. Because lounging outside can be as inviting as kicking back in a well-appointed living room – or as awkward as trying to get comfortable on a worn-out sleeper sofa.

“An outdoor space is really an extension of your indoor space,” said Martyn Lawrence Bullard, a Los Angeles-based interior designer who has created furniture for Harbour Outdoor. “So we look at decorating it as a room. I really want it to feel very inviting and very well thought out.”

That means that collecting the furniture involves more than just haphazardly picking out pieces in a store or on a website. First, you need a plan – which requires figuring out how you’ll be using the space and how you’ll maintain it over time.

For advice, we talked to interior designers, landscape designers and furniture-industry representatives about exactly what you should consider before furnishing your outdoor space.