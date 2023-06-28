All you need to know about getting your first wine chiller

Heat is bad for wine. Thinking of getting that fancy wooden wine rack so you can display it on your kitchen counter as a conversation starter? Don’t. If you already have one, with bottles lying in them for a while now, here’s the bad news — those wines aren’t most likely spoiled by now. Wines stored in temperatures above 24 degrees Celsius end up being “cooked”, a jargon used to describe an oxidised wine; the aromas and flavours have become dull, and the wine smells like stewed fruit. The damage is irreversible; at this point you can only send the wines down the purgatory of the kitchen sink, or if they still taste somewhat decent, you can cook with them.

Wait a minute, you say. You heard or read that red wines can be stored temporarily at “room temperature”. This, however, refers to a Western or European home with an ambient temperature of 20 degree Celsius, something not possible in Singapore’s hot and humid climate without air-conditioning. Yes, most of us have air-conditioning at home, but do you want to leave it on 24/7 just for the sake of your wines?

That’s why you need to invest in a wine chiller.

If you are looking to buy your first wine chiller, you may be wondering how to start, especially with a plethora of models available in the market these days. Fret not, we are here to help.