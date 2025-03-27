How to get your home cleaned like a luxury hotel room

I was fresh from a recent vacation to Japan, where an anticipated stay at a well-regarded onsen ryokan brand ended in some disappointment. To my surprise — and growing frustration — despite its glowing reviews for impeccable service, the property did not seem to offer full housekeeping beyond a mere change of towels and replenishing the used teabags. Three nights of unmade beds and an unwashed toilet later, I was ready to return home. Just not to a dusty apartment.

Enter Helpling’s new SuperHelper Method, an improved methodology it has recently implemented for its home cleaning service.

As a perpetually time-starved working adult (aren’t we all?), I am no stranger to part-time housekeeping services. But this one caught my attention because it appeared to be about more than cleaning. Instead Helpling promised hotel-grade standards with minimalist organising technique which was exactly what I needed to reset my cluttered space after some time away.

Even more intriguing? The service was co-designed with actress and entrepreneur Irene Ang, who was already a Helpling client. The company sought her insights on what an exacting client like herself — someone managing a packed schedule while keeping their home spotless — would want from a housekeeping service.