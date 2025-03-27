How to get your home cleaned like a luxury hotel room
If you have ever longed for the crisp perfection of a five-star suite in your own space, a new housekeeping service by Helpling might just make that dream a reality.
I was fresh from a recent vacation to Japan, where an anticipated stay at a well-regarded onsen ryokan brand ended in some disappointment. To my surprise — and growing frustration — despite its glowing reviews for impeccable service, the property did not seem to offer full housekeeping beyond a mere change of towels and replenishing the used teabags. Three nights of unmade beds and an unwashed toilet later, I was ready to return home. Just not to a dusty apartment.
Enter Helpling’s new SuperHelper Method, an improved methodology it has recently implemented for its home cleaning service.
As a perpetually time-starved working adult (aren’t we all?), I am no stranger to part-time housekeeping services. But this one caught my attention because it appeared to be about more than cleaning. Instead Helpling promised hotel-grade standards with minimalist organising technique which was exactly what I needed to reset my cluttered space after some time away.
Even more intriguing? The service was co-designed with actress and entrepreneur Irene Ang, who was already a Helpling client. The company sought her insights on what an exacting client like herself — someone managing a packed schedule while keeping their home spotless — would want from a housekeeping service.
“When we first approached Irene, it was to understand what truly matters to someone who juggles so much and still maintains high standards for her space,” said James Lim, Helpling’s Asia-Pacific chief executive officer. “She pointed out small but meaningful touches, like the finesse of hotel-standard bed-making or the satisfaction of clutter-free surfaces.”
Over several months, the team worked closely with Ang, refining the SuperHelper Method based on her personal routines and expectations. The result is a meticulous 50-point cleaning checklist that covers everything from perfectly tucked-in sheets to neatly arranged electronic cables and sanitised remote controls because a truly spotless home is all about the details. The company’s housekeepers, who have received over 200 hours of hotel-grade training, use this to ensure their cleaning standards are kept high and consistent.
Said Ang: “After a long day of work, whether it is filming, recording or attending business meetings, returning to a hotel feels like a retreat. I love stepping into a spotless bathroom for a warm shower, following my night routine and unwinding in a cosy bed. There is something incredibly comforting about fresh, soft and beautifully scented sheets. It is a little luxury that makes all the difference.”
Sold on the concept, I scheduled a home cleaning for the morning of my return. At exactly 9am, the doorbell rang. Standing at my doorstep was a friendly, neatly outfitted housekeeper, ready to restore order to my flat by giving it the five-star treatment it deserved.
During a brief but structured walkthrough, she asked about my preferences such as if there were any areas needing extra attention or delicate surfaces requiring special care. Then, she showed me her cleaning supplies including spray bottles, detergents, gloves, and even a hair net for hygiene purposes. Props for the commitment; I almost expected her to whip out a hazmat suit next.
Then, with swift efficiency, she got straight to work, almost immediately spotting corners and ledges where dust had accumulated with her superhero vision.
Since this session was my first with Helpling, she kept me updated on her progress as she worked her way through the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living room. But beyond the standard cleaning services one would expect, such as wiping down the surfaces and vacuuming and mopping the floors, what impressed me most were “luxury” touches that she incorporated along the way.
For instance, she meticulously lined up the various accoutrements on my bedside table, like my Miffy plushie, medicine and spectacles — and even rolled up my electronic cables the way a five-star hotel housekeeper would. The multiple vials and jars of beauty lotions and potions on my bathroom sink were given a much-needed wipe-down, before she arranged them according to height. My countertops looked so disciplined; they were practically standing at attention.
It is these little moments of joy that the Helpling team hopes to spark through this housekeeping service, said Lim. “Irene and I talked a lot about how a clutter-free home can make you feel lighter. By organising things thoughtfully and by category rather than just surface tidying, we help create spaces that feel open, calm and inviting,” he elaborated.
“By the time we launched, it was not just about cleaning anymore, it was about creating an experience that reflected both our commitment to quality and her philosophy that a clean home is the cornerstone of a clear and focused mind.”
The clincher for me was how she tackled the ever-growing heap of “half-worn” clothes draped over a chair, folding and organising them so I could finally see what was there. Maybe now, instead of adding even more clothing to the pile, I would actually wear them or send them off for laundry.
Delighted with a sparkling clean — and significantly neater — home, I was ready to sink into my freshly made bed for a post-trip nap.
But she had left one more surprise for me. She had taken the time to clean out my Dyson vacuum by cleaning out the bin and filter so it would be in pristine condition for my future self’s use. This made all the difference.
Just like that, my home felt less like a post-vacation disaster zone and more like the personal retreat I had hoped for while on vacation.