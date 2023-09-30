How to create a restful home: 7 architects and interior designers offer tips

A harmonious environment is also created when the design addresses the unique conditions of each side, as well as pays attention to the interior architecture and not just the selection of furniture and smaller details. This helps to “define a perfected envelope to which the interior design can then be layered upon,” remarked Cheng.

An overlooked element to restful spaces is good lighting, he highlighted. “It is amazing how light can bring soul and feeling into an interior space. Place an emphasis on understanding on how natural light affects the space in question and weave in decorated lighting to build harmony between daylight and artificial light.”