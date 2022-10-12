How did the panther become such an iconic design of Cartier? Find out more at the ‘Into The Wild’ exhibition

Appointed to the house by Louis Cartier in 1933 to succeed him, she was his head of creation. The Belgian-born French jeweller and fashion designer was trail-blazing for her time. Drawing inspirations from China, India and Persia, she was also daring in the way she used materials.

She paired yellow gold with vibrantly coloured stones, tied emeralds with coral, and amethyst with turquoise. Her designs were sculptural, which gave her pieces the impression of movement. This would be the hallmark of Touissant’s panther designs, which distinguished them from the ones in Cartier’s bejewelled menagerie before.

The first appearance of the panther pattern, in onyx and diamonds on a ladies’ wristwatch goes back to 1914; and in 1917, Louis Cartier had also gifted Touissant with a cigarette case in diamonds, onyx, and platinum, with the first figurative reproduction of a panther.

But it was she who made the panther come to life. In 1948, her first piece, a commission by the then Duchess of Windsor, Wallis Simpson, was a panther brooch in yellow gold, emeralds, and black enamel. It was also the first time the panther is represented in its entirety.