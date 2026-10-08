How good design can make your home feel calmer and more comfortable

After Jae Hah graduated from Smith College in Massachusetts with a degree in sociology, she found work at “a little mom-and-pop design store” in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. “It was more of a lifestyle store, selling beautiful candles, some furniture pieces, some fashion. The owners were artists and they had this beautiful sensibility,” said Muuto’s director of APAC, MEA and LATAM.

Founded in Copenhagen in 2006 by Peter Bonnen and Kristian Byrge, Muuto takes its name from the Finnish word muutos, meaning “new perspective”. “Muuto’s products are all new designs by contemporary designers, but using an old-school approach of quality and craftsmanship,” explained Hah. Knoll acquired Muuto in 2018, and the company became part of MillerKnoll when Herman Miller and Knoll combined in 2021.

Hah, who was born in South Korea and raised in New York, thought her first job would be temporary while she figured out what she wanted to do. “Turned out that design is my true calling,” she laughed. She has now worked in the industry for more than 20 years, including more than a decade at Muuto.