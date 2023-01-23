How much should you really pay for that cashmere sweater?

On Net-a-Porter, a cashmere “Achillea” turtleneck sweater from Loro Piana knit in a graphic jacquard pattern will set you back £3,440 (S$5,550). At Uniqlo, a “3D Knit” crewneck jumper, available in 15 hues ranging from a soft ivory to candy-corn orange, is priced at £110. Both are billed as 100 per cent cashmere. What makes the price of one sweater more than 30 times higher than the other? Are they worth it?

“The products are not the same,” says Simon Cotton, chief executive of Scottish textile company Macnaughton Group Limited and former chief executive of storied knitwear purveyor Johnstons of Elgin. “But they are not as different [as the prices suggest].”

A jumper sourced from cashmere goats in inner China or Mongolia, and spun and manufactured in Europe, is going to cost more to make than a jumper whose fibre came from Pakistan or Iran and is spun and manufactured in China, knitwear specialists say. But there is also a mark-up — sometimes as much as four to five times the cost of making it — that some luxury knitwear brands put on their products. And some of those brands cut corners — particularly in the way a piece is “finished”, or designed — that makes them not much better than those available on the high street.