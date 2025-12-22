How Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin reimagined a 150kg clock for the wrist

It takes a certain audacity to imagine time as something you could sculpt, choreograph, and bring to life. Yet that is exactly what Vacheron Constantin has done with La Quete du Temps, a clock so ambitious that it defies every known boundary of horology. Measuring 1.07m tall with a weight of 150kg and comprising 6,293 components, the astounding creation marks the maison’s 270th anniversary with a singular declaration: that time is not only measured but also felt, experienced and revered.

Seven years in the making, this astronomical creation is a collaborative symphony of artisanship and science. Within its crystalline dome stands the automaton, the Astronomer, whose fluid, almost human-like movements are powered by an intricate system of 158 cams and a mechanical memory that synchronises with a 23-complication clock beneath it. The Astronomer gestures and looks towards celestial spheres, the moon, and the division between night and day, while music composed by Grammy-winning French musician, producer and director Woodkid resonates through the automaton’s base, transforming time into an emotional performance

La Quete du Temps is more than a feat of mechanical engineering for the maison; it’s a philosophical statement about mankind’s eternal dialogue with the cosmos. Beneath its glass dome, the constellations are painted exactly as they appeared above Geneva at 10am on Sep 17, 1755. It was the day Jean-Marc Vacheron founded Vacheron Constantin and the time he signed the contract to employ his first apprentice, unknowingly setting in motion one of haute horlogerie’s most enduring legacies.

But in the grand tradition of Vacheron Constantin, monumental inspiration often finds its way into wearable form. From this singular creation was born a timepiece that distils its essence into something more intimate: the Metiers d’Art ­– Tribute to The Quest of Time. A 20-piece limited edition in white gold, this double-sided 43mm wristwatch took three years to develop. At its heart lies the all-new manually wound Calibre 3670, a technical triumph of 512 components and four patent applications.