Huawei has a new gold phone, just in time for extra ‘huat’ this CNY

Looking to huat-ify your Chinese New Year (CNY)? Huawei has launched a new gold foldable smartphone that’s apt for the festivities.

Called the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition, this mobile device can double up as a fashion accessory. It’s designed in collaboration with Dutch fashion designer, Iris Van Herpen, known for her unique, avant-garde haute couture creations.

The phone features exquisite details inspired by Van Herpen’s principle of “symbiosis”. The device captures the shadows and textures of the Earth, brought to life through an advance 3D micro-sculpture design.