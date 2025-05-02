Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, stars in Hublot’s Big Bang 20th anniversary campaign

Who do you get to star in the 20th anniversary campaign of your most iconic watch? Why, the world’s famous cat, of course.

To mark the 20th anniversary milestone of its emblematic Big Bang watch, Swiss watchmaker Hublot has tapped none other than Choupette – the beloved cat of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The blue-eyed Birman, known as fashion’s most pampered cat, continues to live the high life even after the death of her owner. It’s rumoured that Lagerfeld left a significant portion of his fortune to Choupette, who is now cared for by his former housekeeper.

Hublot’s choice of Choupette is a curious one, especially since, as the brand humourously pointed out in a press release, the cat “doesn’t have a wrist or know how to tell time”. Yet Choupette, “a cultural icon known for her haute lifestyle and unfiltered personality”, brings her “signature attitude to a campaign that celebrates outrageous confidence and radical individuality,” Hublot said.