Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, stars in Hublot’s Big Bang 20th anniversary campaign
It is the purr-fect model for the campaign.
Who do you get to star in the 20th anniversary campaign of your most iconic watch? Why, the world’s famous cat, of course.
To mark the 20th anniversary milestone of its emblematic Big Bang watch, Swiss watchmaker Hublot has tapped none other than Choupette – the beloved cat of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.
The blue-eyed Birman, known as fashion’s most pampered cat, continues to live the high life even after the death of her owner. It’s rumoured that Lagerfeld left a significant portion of his fortune to Choupette, who is now cared for by his former housekeeper.
Hublot’s choice of Choupette is a curious one, especially since, as the brand humourously pointed out in a press release, the cat “doesn’t have a wrist or know how to tell time”. Yet Choupette, “a cultural icon known for her haute lifestyle and unfiltered personality”, brings her “signature attitude to a campaign that celebrates outrageous confidence and radical individuality,” Hublot said.
In campaign images shot by Carlijn Jacobs, Choupette is carried by a suited figure wearing the Big Bang 20th Anniversary Red Magic model. In another image, she lounges languidly on crimson silk with a glass full of milk in the background and the bold timepiece in the foreground.
In a quirky social media video, Choupette replaces a model’s head, peeking out of a peacoat and gazing at the Hublot watch as if checking the time.
The campaign also introduces Hublot’s new tagline, “Own It”, described as a “bold and unapologetic call to an action, and an uncompromising mindset”.
Julien Tornare, CEO of Hublot, said: “The Big Bang represents a revolution in watchmaking, a perfect union of tradition and modernity. While remaining rooted in the values of luxury watchmaking, such as artisanal quality and attention to detail, Hublot has managed to position the Big Bang as a disruptor within an industry that has traditionally seen little design innovation. This is what sets us apart. With our new campaign, we want to celebrate the courage to break the mould and experiment without fear of going beyond.”
Throughout the month of May, Hublot will also spotlight two more icons: the Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Yellow Neon Saxem, worn by a chic mysterious lady in a statement faux fur coat, and the Big Bang 20th Anniversary Titanium Ceramic piece, worn by a powerful athlete.
This writer – who also happens to be a cat owner – has two burning questions: How did Hublot manage to get Choupette to stay still for photos? And more intriguingly, how much was she paid?