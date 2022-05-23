Big Bang theory: Hublot’s most wearable (integrated) bracelet watch has arrived

What began as an audacious attempt to convince watch collectors that stainless steel is precious back in the 1970s, led by Audemars Piguet and quickly joined by many others, has become a full-blown trend of epic and undying proportions in the decades that followed.

But the funny thing about fads is their ability to usurp their original appeal.

These days, full-metal watches with integrated bracelets don’t need to be in steel to be sexy. They just need to balance sportiness with elegance, and reigning examples like Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak, Patek Philippe’s Nautilus and Vacheron Constantin’s Overseas (to name but a few) have proven the guaranteed success of such a formula with options in precious metals and high-tech materials.

But now with so many similar options on the market, people are hungry for something a little different. And that brings us to the Big Bang Integral Time Only. It has all the fan-favourite features – exposed bezel screws, integrated bracelet with contrasting polished and satin-finished links – but also excites with an open-worked dial (rather than a patterned one), 40mm diameter (small for a Big Bang and a first for an Integral) and zero versions in steel; the collection is offered only in yellow gold, titanium and a 250-piece limited edition “All Black” ceramic.