Hublot launches two watches that show off every colour, everywhere, all at once

One would expect a spectrum of coloured gemstones on women’s jewellery watches (which tend to be more jewellery than watch), but it wasn’t until Rolex released a rainbow-hued, sapphire-studded bezel on its Cosmograph Daytona in 2012 that the aesthetic really took off for serious watch collectors. Since then, the rainbow watch trend has been igniting the industry with joyous palettes, with offerings from the likes of Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Ulysse Nardin, H Moser and more delighting customers in 2022 alone.

Arguably the most naturally inclined to the trend is Hublot, a brand that has shown repeatedly that anything worth doing is worth overdoing — not in terms of excess but through inventive variations. Hublot has used rainbow hues on leather straps, bezels, gold cases, carbon fibre cases, numerals, sub dials, whole dials, and even on moving parts like the spinning flower of the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Sapphire Rainbow 45mm in 2021. That was also the year it extended the use of rainbow stones all the way to the bracelet with the Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Rainbow.