The Hublot Big Bang Unico Sky Blue is back in a new, more accessible size

For the last couple of years, Hublot has celebrated the advent of summer with bright and jaunty colours that embody the vibrancy of the season. For 2023, the brand revisits a breezy favourite from 2020 — the Big Bang Unico Sky Blue — and shrinks it down from 45mm to 42mm to broaden its appeal.

Hublot has been devoting much of its resources into its coloured ceramic cases since 2019, and the sheer variety of light and bright shades it has achieved (a challenge with ceramic) is testament to its dedication to material innovation. Previous summer colours have included turquoise, light purple, dark azure, and beige, and now its baby blue chronograph is back with slightly leaner dimensions, and as a limited edition of 200 pieces.