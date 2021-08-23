You can play games at this new ION Orchard boutique
The new boutique is Swiss watchmaker Hublot’s second in Singapore, after Marina Bay Sands.
Swiss watchmaker Hublot now has a mono-brand boutique in Singapore's premier shopping belt. The 91 sq m boutique, located on the second floor of ION Orchard, is its largest in Singapore.
This is Hublot’s second boutique in the country. Its first store is located in Marina Bay Sands.
The opening of Hublot ION Orchard marks the brand’s four-decade partnership with The Hour Glass in Southeast Asia.
“We are delighted with the opening of a second Hublot boutique at ION Orchard, located in the heart in Singapore’s luxury shopping precinct. This is the brand’s ninth boutique in Southeast Asia and is testament to the enthusiasm for Hublot’s ethos and watches in one of the world’s most sophisticated markets,” said Michael Tay, group managing director of The Hour Glass.
An extension of the brand’s Art of Fusion motto, Hublot ION Orchard is designed to be an immersive experience. The interiors of the boutique feature a fusion of unique, premium materials, including grey marble floors, graphite-coloured leather furnishings, glass and polished stainless-steel fixtures, a black glass chandelier, pop-art paintings and more.
What’s most exciting is the boutique’s high-tech innovations, including an iFusion table where guests can virtually explore Hublot’s range of watches. The iFusion table features four touch pads connected to their very own Hublot watch. Through this feature, guests can digitally explore all features of the watch.
The iFusion table also features a series of games, which allow guests to discover the Hublot universe and various particularities of the watches.
Richard Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot, said that “mono-brand boutiques will continue to be a key strategy for Hublot as they allow clients to remain close to developments taking place in our home in Switzerland”.
He commented: “This is our 122nd boutique globally, proving that connoisseurs appreciate these authentic experiences of advanced watchmaking by one of the industry’s vanguards.”