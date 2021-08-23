Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Obsessions

You can play games at this new ION Orchard boutique
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Obsessions

You can play games at this new ION Orchard boutique

The new boutique is Swiss watchmaker Hublot’s second in Singapore, after Marina Bay Sands.

You can play games at this new ION Orchard boutique

Hublot's new boutique in ION Orchard. (Photo: Hublot)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
23 Aug 2021 11:27AM (Updated: 23 Aug 2021 11:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Swiss watchmaker Hublot now has a mono-brand boutique in Singapore's premier shopping belt. The 91 sq m boutique, located on the second floor of ION Orchard, is its largest in Singapore.

This is Hublot’s second boutique in the country. Its first store is located in Marina Bay Sands.

The opening of Hublot ION Orchard marks the brand’s four-decade partnership with The Hour Glass in Southeast Asia.

“We are delighted with the opening of a second Hublot boutique at ION Orchard, located in the heart in Singapore’s luxury shopping precinct. This is the brand’s ninth boutique in Southeast Asia and is testament to the enthusiasm for Hublot’s ethos and watches in one of the world’s most sophisticated markets,” said Michael Tay, group managing director of The Hour Glass.

An extension of the brand’s Art of Fusion motto, Hublot ION Orchard is designed to be an immersive experience. The interiors of the boutique feature a fusion of unique, premium materials, including grey marble floors, graphite-coloured leather furnishings, glass and polished stainless-steel fixtures, a black glass chandelier, pop-art paintings and more.

The boutique measures 91 sq m and features a luxurious modern aesthetic. (Photo: Hublot)

What’s most exciting is the boutique’s high-tech innovations, including an iFusion table where guests can virtually explore Hublot’s range of watches. The iFusion table features four touch pads connected to their very own Hublot watch. Through this feature, guests can digitally explore all features of the watch.

The iFusion table also features a series of games, which allow guests to discover the Hublot universe and various particularities of the watches.

The ION Hublot Boutique features an iFusion table with four touch pads connected to a Hublot watch, allowing guests to virtually explore all its features. (Photo: Hublot)

Richard Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot, said that “mono-brand boutiques will continue to be a key strategy for Hublot as they allow clients to remain close to developments taking place in our home in Switzerland”.

He commented: “This is our 122nd boutique globally, proving that connoisseurs appreciate these authentic experiences of advanced watchmaking by one of the industry’s vanguards.”

Related:

Source: CNA/st/ds

Related Topics

Timepieces & Jewellery Accessories

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us