You can play games at this new ION Orchard boutique

Swiss watchmaker Hublot now has a mono-brand boutique in Singapore's premier shopping belt. The 91 sq m boutique, located on the second floor of ION Orchard, is its largest in Singapore.

This is Hublot’s second boutique in the country. Its first store is located in Marina Bay Sands.

The opening of Hublot ION Orchard marks the brand’s four-decade partnership with The Hour Glass in Southeast Asia.

“We are delighted with the opening of a second Hublot boutique at ION Orchard, located in the heart in Singapore’s luxury shopping precinct. This is the brand’s ninth boutique in Southeast Asia and is testament to the enthusiasm for Hublot’s ethos and watches in one of the world’s most sophisticated markets,” said Michael Tay, group managing director of The Hour Glass.

An extension of the brand’s Art of Fusion motto, Hublot ION Orchard is designed to be an immersive experience. The interiors of the boutique feature a fusion of unique, premium materials, including grey marble floors, graphite-coloured leather furnishings, glass and polished stainless-steel fixtures, a black glass chandelier, pop-art paintings and more.