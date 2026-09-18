Hublot and Jeff Koons transform the Classic Fusion watch into wearable pop art

You’ll spot the Hublot Classic Fusion Balloon Dog By Jeff Koons timepieces from a mile away not only because they’re a sizeable 42mm, but also because their cases come in three bright colours and in a distinct puffy shape. The blue and red versions are crafted from anodised aluminium, while the silver comes in fully polished stainless steel for a glossier finish.

A few easter eggs are scattered throughout the watch, the easiest to spot being the crown, which is designed to resemble a balloon knot. On the top left, a little extra piece of rubber that’s jutting out from the side of the case symbolises the tail of the Balloon Dog. Hublot’s a stickler for details, so even the H-shaped titanium screws have a puffy appearance to match the bezel and dial. The latter continues the theme with curves that dent gently for the applied hour markers.

While the hour and minute hands are fairly regular in shape and size, the seconds hand sports a miniature Balloon Dog as a fun counterweight. A date window at 3 o’clock adds a bit more functionality to this otherwise whimsical timepiece. Even the strap drives the inflatable look home with stitched metallic leather (red and blue versions) and glossy polymer (silver version).