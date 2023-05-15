Hublot’s Square Bang is back with many, many new sides to show

The remaining novelties add a whole lot of glittering razzmatazz to the collection, with eight diamond-set editions in three case materials and four setting levels. In the first level, only the bezel is embellished with diamonds. In the second, the gems extend to the case, while the third level boasts a richer and more complex setting with 50 diamonds on the bezel and 94 on the case. These gem-setting variations are available in titanium or King Gold, the latter being Hublot’s proprietary alloy that mixes 18k gold with a small amount of copper and platinum to give the metal a redder blush than conventional rose gold.

The final level comprises the High Jewellery editions, presented in white gold or King Gold, and cloaked in a blinding 285 diamonds across the dial, bezel and case. These are also the only references in the collection to use rectangular and trapezoid diamonds instead of round-cut ones to better match the angular profile of the Square Bang, thereby achieving greater effulgence.

All watches come with rubber straps secured with a titanium deployant buckles, with the exception of the High Jewellery models, which come with alligator straps. But changing the straps on any of these models is a simple enough affair thanks to the brand’s “One-Click” strap system.

The automatic HUB1280 movement, which is the second generation of Hublot’s in-house Unico calibre, runs at 4Hz and comes with 72 hours of power reserve.