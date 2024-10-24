Totally kawaii: Hublot and Takashi Murakami unveil the MP-15 Tourbillon Sapphire Rainbow

Avant-garde watchmaker Hublot and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami first began working together back in 2021. What transpired from the pairing included Murakami’s eponymous Classic Fusion models, as well as a series of NFT artworks paired with unique pieces.

The latest launch from the two brings back the MP-15 Tourbillon Sapphire Rainbow for a limited release. Two MP-15 models were originally unveiled in 2023 – the first as a one-off piece dedicated to the Only Watch 2023 auction (sold at CHF 420,000; S$640,299), and the second as a limited drop a few months later.