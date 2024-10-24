Totally kawaii: Hublot and Takashi Murakami unveil the MP-15 Tourbillon Sapphire Rainbow
The horological masterpiece reimagines Takashi Murakami’s iconic smiling flower as a sapphire sculpture set with colourful gemstones, fitted with Hublot’s first central tourbillon movement.
Avant-garde watchmaker Hublot and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami first began working together back in 2021. What transpired from the pairing included Murakami’s eponymous Classic Fusion models, as well as a series of NFT artworks paired with unique pieces.
The latest launch from the two brings back the MP-15 Tourbillon Sapphire Rainbow for a limited release. Two MP-15 models were originally unveiled in 2023 – the first as a one-off piece dedicated to the Only Watch 2023 auction (sold at CHF 420,000; S$640,299), and the second as a limited drop a few months later.
Murakami’s iconic smiling flower motif has been transformed into a functional, wearable piece of art for the wrist. The 42mm case is crafted entirely from sapphire crystal. There are 12 petals featuring polished titanium inlays, set with a total of 444 coloured gemstones, including brilliant-cut rubies, pink sapphires, amethysts, blue sapphires, blue topazes, tsavorites and yellow or orange sapphires.
While the Only Watch 2023 version featured a rainbow gradient effect on the petals, this time, the stones are grouped together so that each petal is given a different colour, just like the original Murakami smiling flower.
Murakami’s iconic smiley face is laser-engraved onto the domed sapphire crystal, which forms the centre of the dial. Sitting under the smile is the HUB9015 manual-winding tourbillon. The hours and minutes are indicated by two hand tips that revolve around its periphery. The hands are positioned beneath the tourbillon cage, with just their tips bent upwards and outwards courtesy of an intricate co-axial construction.
Making the reading of time effortless and intuitive, the opening features a flange ring set with 12 baton hour markers, each continuing the color of the petal. Most of the movement’s components have been skeletonised, which appear as if floating in mid-air.
The MP-15 Takashi Murakami Tourbillon Sapphire Rainbow is a limited edition of 20 pieces, each priced at S$524,600.