Meeting the person who designed and made a timepiece can change the way you see it. At IAMWATCH 2026, a gathering centred on independent watchmakers, enthusiasts and collectors could discover how a school project became a debut wristwatch 10 years later or how a flowering tree outside a workshop inspired a dial that tracks sunrise and sunset.

Organised by Singapore luxury watch retailer The Hour Glass, the event returned to The Singapore EDITION from 12 to 15 November for its second edition, bringing together more than 40 makers and friends of the retailer. Conversations, lectures, masterclasses and live craft demonstrations offered visitors a chance to discover the stories and craftsmanship behind the timepieces.

Another highlight was an exhibition of 22 significant timepieces celebrating the centenary of British watchmaker George Daniels, whose largely handmade creations helped lay the foundations of modern independent watchmaking. He also invented the Co-Axial Escapement, which Omega introduced in its watches in 1999. His Space Traveller I and Space Traveller II pocket watches were exhibited together for the first time.

Among the new launches were Singapore-exclusive editions. From emerging watchmakers presenting their first timepieces to established names exploring new mechanics and materials, here are 12 releases that caught our eye.

Anton Suhanov Flamingo Singapore Edition