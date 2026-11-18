From a moving Merlion to a watch 10 years in the making: 12 highlights from IAMWATCH 2026
Organised by The Hour Glass in Singapore, the event brought together emerging and established independent watchmakers, showcasing their creativity, craftsmanship and unconventional approaches to telling time.
Meeting the person who designed and made a timepiece can change the way you see it. At IAMWATCH 2026, a gathering centred on independent watchmakers, enthusiasts and collectors could discover how a school project became a debut wristwatch 10 years later or how a flowering tree outside a workshop inspired a dial that tracks sunrise and sunset.
Organised by Singapore luxury watch retailer The Hour Glass, the event returned to The Singapore EDITION from 12 to 15 November for its second edition, bringing together more than 40 makers and friends of the retailer. Conversations, lectures, masterclasses and live craft demonstrations offered visitors a chance to discover the stories and craftsmanship behind the timepieces.
Another highlight was an exhibition of 22 significant timepieces celebrating the centenary of British watchmaker George Daniels, whose largely handmade creations helped lay the foundations of modern independent watchmaking. He also invented the Co-Axial Escapement, which Omega introduced in its watches in 1999. His Space Traveller I and Space Traveller II pocket watches were exhibited together for the first time.
Among the new launches were Singapore-exclusive editions. From emerging watchmakers presenting their first timepieces to established names exploring new mechanics and materials, here are 12 releases that caught our eye.
Anton Suhanov Flamingo Singapore Edition
Winding the Flamingo Singapore Edition sets a tiny Merlion in motion. Visible through the sapphire caseback, its tail sways as a toothed wheel turns at its mouth, creating the illusion of it spouting water. The creature also appears to blink every 12 seconds as wheel spokes pass behind an opening that forms its eye.
St Petersburg watchmaker Anton Suhanov created this 18-piece edition for IAMWATCH, incorporating Singapore references into the watch’s working components. The Merlion itself is a functional movement bridge, with sweeping curves and sharp internal corners finished by hand. Green accents on the barrel ratchet wheels also evoke the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay.
On the dial, five white stars beneath the power reserve scale are a nod to the Singapore flag, as are the red-and-white markings. A large green balance wheel features luminous inserts that form a continuous ring as it oscillates in the dark. The 42mm steel watch houses a hand-wound movement with an 84-hour power reserve. When just 12 hours of power remain, the power reserve hand moves at twice its usual speed to prompt the wearer to wind the watch.
The Hour Glass x Cleguer Inspiration One
Green runs through all six unique watches in Mathieu Cleguer’s collaboration with The Hour Glass, appearing in enamel, banded stone and gemstones. Each retains the Inspiration One’s asymmetrical layout, with an off-centre hour-and-minute display above an exposed regulating assembly.
The 38.5mm watches come in three pairs, each offering a choice of white or yellow gold. The first features deep green grand-feu champleve enamel, created by filling recesses in a metal surface with enamel and firing it at high temperatures. White gold dial elements frame the display, while the visible bridges are rhodium- or yellow gold-plated to match the case.
The next pair replaces enamel with malachite, whose natural bands give each time display its own pattern. The stone also appears in the final two watches, where the green extends across the case, lugs and crown through eight carats of emeralds per watch. The white gold versions have steel hands and cool, silver-toned bridges, while the yellow gold counterparts feature gold hands and warmer bridge finishes. Each one-of-a-kind watch bears a special inscription on the open caseback to mark the collaboration.
Franc Vila FVF2 Intrepido Openwork
A bezel set with baguette-cut diamonds frames a movement in cognac tones in this Singapore-exclusive edition of the FVF2 Intrepido Openwork. Created especially for IAMWATCH, it pairs warm colours and rose-gold dial elements with a lightweight Grade 5 titanium case measuring 39.5mm across.
The timepiece dispenses with a conventional dial to expose the hand-wound FVF2 calibre. Its architecture draws on the dial design of the earlier FVF1 tourbillon, with 24 inward angles finished by hand. These sharp internal corners are particularly demanding to finish, highlighting the craftsmanship involved.
Among the visible features are an eye motif – a recurring symbol in Franc Vila’s work – and the calendar spring, which moves as the day changes. Alongside the hours, minutes and seconds, the watch displays the day of the week on a retrograde scale. The movement provides an 80-hour power reserve, while sapphire crystals on both sides offer views of its construction. The bezel can also be personalised with baguette-cut stones in other colours. Production of the FVF2 Intrepido Openwork is capped at 50 pieces across all editions.
Garrick Watches S8
At the Garrick Watches workshop in Norfolk, England, a single watchmaker spends around eight weeks finishing and assembling each S8, including making its hands. Founded by David Brailsford and Simon Michlmayr, the British independent brand will produce no more than five examples of its new flagship model each year.
Unveiled at IAMWATCH, the S8 displays hours, minutes and small seconds, with much of its appeal lying in the exposed hand-wound movement. The edges of its skeletonised wheels and bridges are bevelled and polished by hand, while sharp internal corners and black-polished details stand out against frosted surfaces.
Even filling the hour markers requires patience. The frosted German silver chapter ring stains easily, so ink is applied to each engraved marking with a needle under a microscope. The case measures 39mm across and 8mm thick, with a choice of steel or precious metal. Owners can also specify movement colours, contrasting wheels and polished, heat-blued or heat-purpled hands. A sapphire caseback reveals the movement from the reverse, while its roughly 60-hour power reserve allows it to run for about two and a half days without winding.
Girard-Perregaux Laureato Fifty Three Gold Bridges
A total of 32 baguette-cut green sapphires frame the exposed mechanics of this Singapore-exclusive Laureato Fifty Three Gold Bridges. Set into its white gold octagonal bezel, the stones total about 2.4 carats, their colour a nod to Singapore’s greenery. Only three numbered examples will be made.
The watch combines two of Girard-Perregaux’s best-known designs: the Laureato, introduced in 1975, and the Three Bridges movement architecture conceived in 1867. Three parallel white gold bridges span the open face, with the barrel, gear train and tourbillon arranged along a central axis.
A ring of suspended hour markers leaves the movement in view, including the tourbillon with its characteristic lyre-shaped cage. The automatic winding system is discreetly integrated, with a platinum micro-rotor beneath the barrel preserving the symmetry of the layout. The 41mm steel case comes with an integrated steel bracelet and a clasp offering up to 4mm of fine adjustment. The in-house calibre GP09620 delivers a power reserve of at least 55 hours, with small seconds displayed on the tourbillon.
Krayon Anywhere Magnolia
The inspiration for Krayon’s latest watch grows just outside its workshop in Neuchâtel, Switzerland. Each spring, a magnolia tree opposite the building flowers for a few weeks before rain sends its petals falling. The Anywhere Magnolia captures this fleeting scene in a miniature painting on a black onyx dial.
Two painted petals also serve a mechanical purpose. An upward-facing petal marks sunrise and a downward-facing one indicates sunset, with their positions read against a 24-hour scale around the dial. As the calendar advances, they shift to reflect changing sunrise and sunset times for the wearer’s selected location. The sector between them shows the length of the day, while a small sun tracks the passing hours.
A miniature-painting specialist from the Neuchatel region decorates each dial by hand, subtly varying the arrangement of petals across the 15-piece edition. Three petals form a discreet “Y”, a reference to Krayon’s logo. The watch has a 39mm platinum case measuring 9.5mm thick, paired with a black alligator strap. Its hand-wound C030 calibre comprises 432 components and delivers a 72-hour power reserve.
Mickael Gaspar Souscription
Mickael Gaspar first sketched the idea for this watch as a student at the Morteau watchmaking school in France. Ten years later, the 29-year-old French watchmaker unveiled his first wristwatch at IAMWATCH, bringing the moving dial he had imagined to life. Made in Les Brenets, Switzerland, the Souscription places its balance, pallet lever and retrograde date mechanism on the dial side, beneath a domed sapphire crystal. The date hand traces an arc across the top before snapping back to the first day of the month at the end of its cycle.
The hand-sandblasted, rose-gold-plated dial provides a warm backdrop to the exposed mechanics. Gaspar makes and balances the balance wheel in his workshop, while the Breguet overcoil is formed and pinned by hand. Nine components, including two bridges and the hand-curved hands, are black-polished. Each watch requires around 250 hours of machining and hand finishing.
The steel case measures 39.9mm across, and the hand-wound movement offers a 46-hour power reserve. Twenty numbered pieces are offered by subscription, recalling the system used by watchmaker Abraham-Louis Breguet to finance his creations more than two centuries ago.
Petermann Bedat Reference 2914 Chronograph Monopusher
Petermann Bedat’s latest 36.5mm chronograph takes its proportions from an era when complicated watches often came in compact cases. For founders Gael Petermann and Florian Bedat, who honed their skills at German watchmaker A. Lange & Söhne before establishing their workshop in Renens, Switzerland, the inspiration comes from years spent restoring vintage timepieces.
The Reference 2914 follows the brand’s Reference 2941 chronograph from 2023, introducing a monopusher mechanism and an instantaneous minute counter. Rather than advancing gradually, the counter jumps to the next minute as each elapsed minute is completed. Its semi-open dial combines stainless steel and sapphire, revealing parts of the mechanism beneath while keeping the time displays legible. Applied solid gold markers sit on the sapphire, adding depth to the construction.
The watch is powered by the hand-wound calibre 234, whose redesigned gear train features solid gold wheels with hand-bevelled and polished arms. German silver bridges decorated with Geneva stripes and polished chamfers sit alongside black-polished steel components. The first series comprises 20 pieces in platinum, each offering a 56-hour power reserve.
Raul Pages RP2 The Hour Glass Edition
Light-blue mother-of-pearl lends a subtle sheen to Raul Pages’ RP2 in this three-piece edition for The Hour Glass. Unveiled at IAMWATCH, it pairs the iridescent centre with a black nickel-plated hour ring, white baton markers and a recessed grey small-seconds display. The hands offer an unusual take on Breguet’s familiar design, with a riveted solid disc replacing the hour hand’s traditional open circle. Each hand is curved and polished by hand, with a matte-finished counterweight.
Pages, who trained in Michel Parmigiani’s restoration workshop, finishes and regulates each RP2 in Les Brenets, Switzerland. Through the sapphire caseback, this edition reveals frosted movement bridges in place of the standard model’s Geneva stripes. Polished bevels contrast with textured surfaces, while three wheels feature a total of 60 hand-finished inward angles. The hand-wound movement has a large variable-inertia balance with an overcoil hairspring and a 60-hour power reserve.
The 38.5mm recycled stainless steel watch comes with two hand-stitched leather straps in grey-blue and beige, which can be changed without tools.
Trilobe Une Folle Journee Gen Two
Three off-centre rings turn anticlockwise beneath a towering sapphire dome, displaying hours, minutes and seconds against a fixed pointer. There are no hands on Trilobe’s Une Folle Journee Gen Two, just moving numerals arranged at different heights. Nine polished titanium columns support the display, while a nearly invisible sapphire support makes the small-seconds ring appear to float. The lightweight titanium rings combine polished edges with concave, satin-finished inner surfaces, giving the construction depth and contrasting textures.
For this second generation, the Parisian watchmaker introduces a redesigned 40.3mm case in Grade 5 titanium or rose gold, paired with a rubber strap and double folding clasp. The sapphire dome rises 10.2mm, magnifying the unusual display beneath it. Another major change is inside: Trilobe’s in-house X-Nihilo calibre replaces the original X-Centric movement. Comprising 267 components, the automatic mechanism has a skeletonised tungsten winding weight and a 42-hour power reserve. Through the sapphire caseback, tiered bridges frame the balance wheel, with polished surfaces extending the illusion of suspended mechanics. A “Paris – France” engraving, styled after old Parisian street signs, marks its origins.
Ulysse Nardin Freak S Purple Enamel
A purple enamel hour disc forms the backdrop to the rotating mechanics in this 50-piece limited edition Freak S Purple Enamel, the final titanium Freak S to feature an enamel hour disc. Made at Ulysse Nardin’s Donze Cadrans workshop, the disc begins as 18k white gold stamped with a decorative pattern. Three to four layers of enamel are applied and fired at around 800°C before the surface is polished by hand.
The disc also tells the hours, completing a rotation every 12 hours. Above it, the flying carousel movement turns once an hour, with a pointer at its tip indicating the minutes. Two oversized silicon oscillators, each inclined at 20 degrees, give the mechanism its distinctive profile. A vertical differential averages their rates, while the brand’s Grinder automatic winding system supplies energy for a 72-hour power reserve. Each 373-component movement is assembled by a single watchmaker. The 45mm titanium case has no crown. Instead, the wearer unlocks a catch at 6 o’clock and turns the bezel to set the time. Rotating the caseback winds the watch manually.
Urwerk UR-101 Green Mamba
Vivid green against black gives one of Urwerk’s earliest designs a fresh identity. The UR-101 Green Mamba revisits a model unveiled at Baselworld in 1997, when founders Felix Baumgartner and Martin Frei were establishing their unconventional approach to displaying time. Instead of conventional hands, two satellites take turns carrying the hour numeral along an arc marked with minutes. Green Super-LumiNova highlights the hour and minute markings, making the display stand out against the black PVD-coated steel case.
For Frei, the colour recalls both a spaceship’s control panels and the eyes of a mamba lurking in the jungle. The asymmetrical case also takes inspiration from the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars, bringing a science-fiction reference to a display with roots in historical watchmaking. Limited to 50 pieces, the watch measures 41mm across and 10.3mm thick. Its self-winding UR-1.01V calibre provides a 48-hour power reserve, with movement finishes including snailing, sandblasting and satin brushing. A black rubber strap lined with calfskin and secured by a black-coated steel pin buckle completes the design.