Inside a 3,500 sq ft Singapore apartment designed with a New York vibe

Regarding aesthetics, the client was drawn to the chic, cosy apartments in affluent parts of New York City. Having lived there, she wanted her home to emulate this ambience.

“Robert was given a blank slate so long as it was tasteful, warm, inviting and not ostentatious. He did an exquisite job,” she said about Robert Cheng, the founder of BDO. Her architectural schooling demanded the highest quality with regard to design and detailing – a demand not unfamiliar to Cheng himself having been exposed from a young age to the tenets of good design.

His father, Edmund Cheng – the deputy chairman of Wing Tai Holdings – was an architect and developer so the young Cheng counted architecture greats such as Jean Nouvel and Paul Rudolph as family friends.

His craft-focused works include showflats for the Thomas Heatherwick-designed Eden residence and Park Nova – a newly launched luxury condominium by Shun Tak Holdings – as well as F&B establishments The Fat Cow and Blossom Restaurant in Marina Bay Sands. He also designed the Gallery Library and Archives at the National Gallery Singapore’s Rotunda.