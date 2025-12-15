Inside Dubai Watch Week 2025: 9 timepieces rewriting the rules of watch design

Held in a city defined by its appetite for innovation, Dubai Watch Week returned for its seventh edition from Nov 19 to Nov 23, 2025 at a new and expanded venue in Dubai Mall’s Burj Park. Doubling its footprint to 200,000 sq ft and welcoming more than 90 brands and speakers, it drew some 49,000 visitors across five days of exhibitions, talks and immersive experiences.

This year’s fair reaffirmed its role as a stage for horology’s most daring and fearless expressions. Here, we spotlight nine timepieces that defined this very spirit of creativity and uncompromising innovation, from ultra-thin cases engraved with Arabic calligraphy and kinetic micro-architectures to avant-garde collaborations and hard-stone dials transformed into miniature mechanical canvases.