Home interior design: What will be trending in 2022?

In the past few years, we’ve paid more attention to our homes than we did in possibly the last decade. Thanks to the pandemic, we were forced to slow down and spend more time indoors, and for many of us, this was motivation to revamp and reinvent our living spaces.

When it came to interior design in 2021, it was all about biophilic design, luxurious minimalism and flexible spaces that accommodate working from home. But as the pandemic drags on, what’s in style for 2022? Here’s what Singapore design experts have to say.

MINIMALISM IS HERE TO STAY

In the year ahead, minimalism will continue to be a reigning trend as homeowners seek to lead a clutter-free life that is both soothing and relaxing. “We believe that, moving forward, homeowners will seek a calming, therapeutic and comforting environment,” shared Terence Neo, founder of EightyTwo.

“The desire for a personal and luxurious sanctuary will be at the forefront of home design in 2022. [Homeowners will embrace] the idea of minimalism by incorporating organic shapes, natural materials, neutral colours and indoor plants to accentuate an overall calming ambience.”