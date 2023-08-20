Step inside British designer Katharine Pooley’s country home — the epitome of cottagecore chic

Raise your hand if you’ve ever dreamt of escaping the urban grind and moving to a quiet place surrounded by sweeping meadows and rolling hills. During the pandemic, some took the leap and moved to rural locations full-time or bought second homes to get a taste of the slow life. For award-winning interior designer Katharine Pooley, the call of the countryside came 20 years ago when she stumbled upon this magnificent Georgian property nestled in lush gardens and parkland in Oxfordshire. Pooley felt an instant attraction to The Coach House’s colourful history, but most especially its setting thriving with wildlife. “It’s the perfect countryside escape, and as a nature lover it is my own personal paradise,” she says.

The Coach House feels like miles away from civilization even though it’s not far from the main thoroughfares of Oxford. Driving up the pebbled path to her house feels like being in a scene of The Crown — awash with elegance but without the stiffness or royal drama. The warmth of Pooley’s home is palpable as you enter the double doors and welcomed into the light-filled foyer. While the interior looks like it sprung out of the pages of Architectural Digest, you can see and feel that it’s genuinely a family sanctuary. Here, Pooley talks about the recent renovation of her home, why nature is so important to her as a designer, and how she continues to infuse elements inspired by her time living in Asia into her work.