IWC Schaffhausen unveils the new Pilot’s Watch Automatic 41 Black Aces

For watch enthusiasts and aficionados of precision craftsmanship, IWC Schaffhausen has just released the Pilot’s Watch Automatic 41 Black Aces. This latest timepiece, inspired by IWC's enduring partnership with US Navy squadrons, comes with a revolutionary fully luminous white dial.

DIALLING UP THE NIGHT VISIBILITY

One of the highlights of the Pilot’s Watch Automatic 41 Black Aces is its fully luminous white Lumicast dial. Born from a collaboration with US Navy pilots, this dial is a product of intricate manufacturing. High-grade Super-LumiNova pigments are mixed with a binding agent to create a solid disc that rivals ceramics in durability. This disc is then seamlessly integrated into the watch's soft-iron dial blank, embossed with black indices, numerals, and the iconic Black Aces patch. The dial emits a bright green glow for over 23 hours in the dark, offering legibility in low-light conditions.