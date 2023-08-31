IWC Schaffhausen unveils the new Pilot’s Watch Automatic 41 Black Aces
The Pilot’s Watch Automatic 41 Black Aces, inspired by IWC's enduring partnership with US Navy squadrons, comes with a revolutionary fully luminous white dial.
For watch enthusiasts and aficionados of precision craftsmanship, IWC Schaffhausen has just released the Pilot’s Watch Automatic 41 Black Aces. This latest timepiece, inspired by IWC's enduring partnership with US Navy squadrons, comes with a revolutionary fully luminous white dial.
DIALLING UP THE NIGHT VISIBILITY
One of the highlights of the Pilot’s Watch Automatic 41 Black Aces is its fully luminous white Lumicast dial. Born from a collaboration with US Navy pilots, this dial is a product of intricate manufacturing. High-grade Super-LumiNova pigments are mixed with a binding agent to create a solid disc that rivals ceramics in durability. This disc is then seamlessly integrated into the watch's soft-iron dial blank, embossed with black indices, numerals, and the iconic Black Aces patch. The dial emits a bright green glow for over 23 hours in the dark, offering legibility in low-light conditions.
A CASE OF LUXURY AND DURABILITY
The case of the Pilot’s Watch Automatic 41 Black Aces is crafted from black zirconium oxide ceramic, a material originally pioneered by IWC back in the 1980s. With its diamond-like hardness and exceptional scratch resistance, this material is an ideal choice for a timepiece designed to withstand the challenges of a jet cockpit. The matte-black finish also ensures pilots are not distracted by reflections.
Under the hood, this timepiece is powered by the IWC-manufactured 32100 caliber movement, boasting a robust 72-hour power reserve. Its anti-magnetic silicon escapement, coupled with a soft-iron inner case, ensures optimal performance even in the presence of magnetic fields.
That’s not all. IWC is offering an exclusive opportunity for buyers to register the watch under the My IWC care programme, extending the standard two-year International Limited Warranty to a generous six years.